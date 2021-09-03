Shardul lone bright spot in another Indian batting debacle

London: Shardul Thakur's counter-attacking half-century wasn't good enough to save the Indian batting from another embarrassment before Jasprit Bumrah's menacing opening spell kept the visitors on an even keel against England on the opening day of the fourth Test.

At stumps, England were 53 for 3 in response to India's 191, having lost openers Rory Burns (5) and Haseeb Hameed (0) to the extra pace and bounce generated by Bumrah (6-2-15-2).

Umesh Yadav (6-1-15-1) then bowled an off-cutter in his second spell to breach in-form Joe Root (21)'s defence which helped the visitors end the day on a high note.

That Indian shoulders didn't droop after being reduced to 127 for 7 was all because of a man playing only his fourth Test. Justifying his tag as a bowling all-rounder, Shardul smashed 57 off 36 balls and added 63 for the eighth wicket with Umesh to take the total closer to 200 which had looked improbable after another "brain fade" dismissal from Rishabh Pant.

India lasted just 61.3 overs with Cheteshwar Pujara (10) and especially Ajinkya Rahane's (14) failures becoming glaring enough and couldn't be papered over by skipper Virat Kohli (50 off 96 balls), who played some gorgeous strokes en route his half-century.

Save couple of half-centuries, none of the Indian batters crossed the 20-run mark.

For England, Chris Woakes (15-6-55-4) was splendid in his comeback game and no praise would be enough for the fast-rising Ollie Robinson (17.3-9-38-3), who bowled a couple of beauties to get rid of KL Rahul and Kohli.

Anderson bowled one of his classic "in-out" (swinging in and shaping out) delivery to send Pujara back and Rahane was Overton's victim with Moeen Ali not even required to bowl a single over.

With Ravichandran Ashwin being sidelined for the fourth time, the logic of playing Ravindra Jadeja as a batting all-rounder has partially backfired after team management promoted him to No 5 ahead of Rahane and the move flopped big time.

For Rahane, the time is simply running out after yet another failure and the fact that he needed to be hid behind Jadeja under the pretence of having a left-right combination, said it all.

As far as Pujara is concerned, an expert of Sunil Gavaskar's stature has pointed out that his dismissals are a result of technical problems with hands moving towards the ball with minimal feet movement.

Anderson got one to nip back in the air as the batsman shaped to play an inswinger and by the time it landed it moved a shade away to take Pujara's outside edge. The balance was all awry and result was a simple catch to Bairstow behind the stumps.