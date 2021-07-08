Shafali, Sneh nominated for 'ICC player of the month' award

Dubai: India's teen batting sensation Shafali Verma and all-rounder Sneh Rana were on Wednesday nominated for for ICC women's 'Player of the Month' award for June following their standout performances in the ongoing series against England. Besides the Indian duo, England's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has also been nominated for the honour in the women's category.

The nominees among the men are New Zealand batsman Devon Conway and pacer Kyle Jamieson along with South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. The 17-year-old Shafali, who had already impressed everyone in the shortest format of the game, made a stunning Test debut against England and was named Player of the Match in the Bristol match.

The flamboyant teenager became the first Indian woman and fourth from any country to score half-centuries in both innings of a debut Test, notching 96 and 63. Her first innings score was the highest by an Indian woman on debut. She also aggregated 59 runs in two ODIs against India at a strike rate of 85.50.

All-rounder Rana also had a memorable Test debut at Bristol with her unbeaten 80 off 154 deliveries helping India stave off defeat against England after they were made to follow on.