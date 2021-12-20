Sevilla beat Atlético to close on leaders

BARCELONA, Spain: Lucas Ocampos' late goal helped Sevilla beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 and keep the pressure on Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Saturday, while Barcelona's young talents got it a much-needed win.

Ocampos blasted a ball that came off the crossbar past Jan Olbak with two minutes remaining to clinch the victory over the defending champions.

Second-placed Sevilla moved to within five points of Madrid before it plays Cádiz on Sunday without several virus-infected players.

Barcelona has long been out of contention for the title, but its fans could at least believe in a brighter future for the team after 17-year-old Gavi Páez teamed with two more youths to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a three-game winless run.

Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.

Elche rallied with two goals early in the second half, but Gavi assisted 19-year-old Nico González to score the 85th-minute winner.

A Sevilla missing several players due to injury got off to a good start after Ivan Rakitic scored a screamer from well outside the area seven minutes after kickoff.

Atlético defender Felipe Augusto headed in a corner kick served by Thomas Lemar to level the score in the 33rd. Atlético had the better of Sevilla for most of the second half but could not go ahead.