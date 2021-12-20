Top
Sevilla beat Atlético to close on leaders

Second-placed Sevilla moved to within five points of Madrid before it plays Cádiz without several Coronavirus-infected players

BARCELONA, Spain: Lucas Ocampos' late goal helped Sevilla beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 and keep the pressure on Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Saturday, while Barcelona's young talents got it a much-needed win.

Ocampos blasted a ball that came off the crossbar past Jan Olbak with two minutes remaining to clinch the victory over the defending champions.

Second-placed Sevilla moved to within five points of Madrid before it plays Cádiz on Sunday without several virus-infected players.

Barcelona has long been out of contention for the title, but its fans could at least believe in a brighter future for the team after 17-year-old Gavi Páez teamed with two more youths to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a three-game winless run.

Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.

Elche rallied with two goals early in the second half, but Gavi assisted 19-year-old Nico González to score the 85th-minute winner.

A Sevilla missing several players due to injury got off to a good start after Ivan Rakitic scored a screamer from well outside the area seven minutes after kickoff.

Atlético defender Felipe Augusto headed in a corner kick served by Thomas Lemar to level the score in the 33rd. Atlético had the better of Sevilla for most of the second half but could not go ahead.

Agencies

