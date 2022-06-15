Serena gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon
London: Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, after all. The All England Club announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles.
Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women's singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month.
But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court and the message: SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022. See you there. Let's Go.
SW are her initials, of course, and SW19 is the postal code for Wimbledon.
The 40-year-old American has won seven of her Open era-record 23 major singles championships at Wimbledon, most recently in 2016.
