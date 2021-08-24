SCL end five-year deal with East Bengal

Kolkata: With a hope that East Bengal would overcome all odds to play in the upcoming season of Indian Super League, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her annoyance over the last minute decision of Shree Cement to bring an end to the five-year deal with the red and gold after leaving the football giant's fate hanging for several months.



In reply to a question, Banerjee said: "They (Shree Cement authorities) wrote to me at the last moment stating that they cannot continue. This is a very bad attitude. They kept the club's fate hanging for the past six months, and are now pulling out at the last minute".

"We are sad and annoyed. They have decided not to continue even after assuring me of chalking out something or the other to continue with the East Bengal club during a meeting with me on August 16. What is the mystery behind it?" Banerjee asked.

This comes when the ISL is going to start from November 19 in Goa.

She further stated: "East Bengal club has a rich tradition. We want Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club to play in the ISL. I am happy that Mohun Bagan is playing in the tournament. We want East Bengal also to play in the same".

Stating that she would inform the Shree Cement authorities about it, Banerjee said: "We would try to help the club in all ways and all must come forward to stand beside the club". It needs mention that Shree Cement had bought 76 per cent stakes of the club a few days ahead of the last season of ISL following intervention of the Chief Minister.