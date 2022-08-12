SC voices displeasure over Praful's 'interference' in AIFF functioning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday warned the state football associations of "exercising its authority" if ousted AIFF chief and NCP leader Praful Patel attends their meetings and interferes with the administration of justice.

The top court said it will intervene if any attempt is made to sabotage the hosting of the 2022 FIFA-U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and AS Bopanna refused to hear the modification applications filed by the Centre and State Football Associations, and the contempt petition of the Committee of Administrators (COA) against Patel for allegedly "interfering with the proceedings" of the top court after it was informed that a meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening with FIFA authorities.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been at the centre of a controversy after it failed to hold timely elections due to a delay in finalising its constitution, a key requirement for the prestigious tournament to be held in the country.

As the delay persisted, the apex court appointed a three- member Committee of Administrators (CoA) comprising former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, ex-Supreme Court judge Anil Dave and former India football captain Bhaskar Ganguly to run the day-to-day affairs of the AIFF. Patel, despite being ousted by the SC, allegedly held a meeting with 35 Intervening Member Associations on August 6, amid the continued threat of a ban on AIFF by the world football body AIFA and the Asian Football Confederation on account of non-holding of the election. Patel is an executive council member of the AIFA and vice president of AFC.

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh, appearing for the Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports, said he has instructions to inform the court that on Wednesday a meeting with officials of the FIFA was held and another round is scheduled for Thursday evening, and efforts are being made to iron out the differences and salvage the 2022 FIFA-U-17 Women's World Cup.

"Then we will hold back our hands and we should not open up the case," the bench said and refused to hear the matters listed for hearing.