SC to Centre: Take pro-active role in facilitating holding of U-17 Women's WC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Centre to take a "pro-active role" in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) matter for facilitating the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India and the lifting of the suspension of the country's apex football body by FIFA.

The top court deferred till the August 22 hearing on the AIFF matter after the Centre said it is in discussion with the International Football Federation (FIFA) over the holding of the U-17 Women's world cup in India.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna, and JB Paridwala said, "We would impress upon the Union of India to take a pro-active role in the matter so that the holding of the Under-17 World Cup and the lifting of the suspension of AIFF, in order to achieve that object, is duly facilitated".

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench that two meetings have been held by the government and Committee of Administrators (CoA) with FIFA authorities Tuesday and discussions are going on with a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Mehta said that all efforts are being made to "break some ice" on the holding of the U-17 Women's World Cup in India in October 2022.

He requested that the matter be deferred till August 22 so that a consensus could be arrived at between the active stakeholders of the AIFF.

Mehta said that all through the process CoA has played a very constructive role and urged that a few words from the court to all stakeholders to sort out the situation will help them in their endeavour.

"Yesterday, after the development, which the judges may also be in the know-how, we took up the matter with the FIFA. We had two meetings with FIFA and we can say that we have reached a stage, where we can say that efforts are being made to break some ice. Therefore, I request that the matter be deferred for further hearing till next Monday",

Mehta said.

The bench said it is a great international event for the under 17 children and it is only concerned with the fact that the tournament is held in the country.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who is the original petitioner before the high court, said that the entire event has been orchestrated by the former AIFF President Praful Patel, who was ousted after the top court's order in May,

this year.