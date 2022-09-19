Saurabh takes five-for as India A clinch 'Test series' with 113-run win

Bengaluru: Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar grabbed five wickets to play a big role in India A's series clinching 113-run victory over New Zealand A in the third and final 'Unofficial Test' here on Sunday.

The target of 416 was out of question but New Zealand A at one point did look like trying to play for a draw before they lost the last five wickets for less than 50 runs to be bowled out for 302 in 85.2 overs.

Saurabh, who has been on the fringes of the senior national team, had figures of 5/103 in 27.2 overs and a match-haul of nine wickets, having picked up four in the first innings.

The interesting aspect of Saurabh's scalps were all came through leg-before decision, with at least three being arm balls to the right-handers.

Sarfaraz Khan (2/48), who had a disappointing series with the bat, did play a significant hand as his leg-breaks got rid of senior international Mark Chapman (45), who shared shared 82 runs for the fourth wicket with centurion Joe Carter (111). More than the number of runs, the pair had batted for 20 overs and taken the game into the second session with New Zealand A comfortably placed at 197 for three.

Chapman was holed out while trying to attack Sarfaraz. The bowler got a second wicket with a googly that trapped Robert O'Donnell (19)

plumb in-front.