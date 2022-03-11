Sanctions on Abramovich see restrictions placed on Chelsea

London: European and world soccer champion Chelsea was among the assets of Roman Abramovich frozen by the British government on Thursday after he was sanctioned for his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Team activities from selling new tickets to signing players were instantly restricted. The merchandise store at the Stamford Bridge stadium in west London was rapidly closed with a sign on the doors telling supporters it was "due to the latest government announcement."

The unprecedented government measures placed on an English Premier League team mean Chelsea can operate only under a special "Russia Regulations" license through May 31 that stymies Abramovich's rapid plan to sell the club. However, Chelsea is allowed to keep playing, with a game at Norwich on Thursday night.

Chelsea said it will be seeking permission for the license to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible. The Premier League said it was working with Chelsea and authorities to ensure the season will proceed as planned and in line with the government's intention.

Chelsea was put up for sale only last week as calls for the owner to be sanctioned grew over his close links to Putin's regime, with Abramovich saying the proceeds would go to a foundation started by him for the victims of the war.

The government called Abramovich a "pro-Kremlin oligarch" who is worth more than 9 billion pounds ( 12 billion), and should be punished due to his association with Putin. Abramovich was also linked with "destabilizing ... undermining and threatening" Ukraine. Abramovich, whose fortune was made in oil and aluminium during the chaotic years that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, has not condemned Russia's invasion of its neighbor in two statements since the war began two weeks ago.