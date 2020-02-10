Saint-Germain aided by own goal in win over Lyon

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain survived the absence of Neymar and a Lyon fightback to win Sunday night's Ligue 1 clash 4-2 at a stormy Parc des Princes, helped by Fernando Marcal's truly stunning second-half own goal.

Runaway leaders and defending champions PSG were cruising at half-time with Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe giving them a two-goal advantage against a Lyon side enduring a disappointing season.

Then Marcal comically blasted the ball into the roof of his own net just after the break, leaving Lyon looking at another heavy defeat in Paris, where they lost 5-0 in this fixture last season.

However, Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele quickly pulled goals back, and PSG needed a late strike by substitute Edinson Cavani to secure the points.

"Normally after a goal like that the game is over," said coach Thomas Tuchel of the own goal. "But we were not disciplined enough and it was a lesson for us that it's never over."

PSG's performance showcased why they can ill afford to be complacent heading into their Champions League last 16, first leg match away to Borussia Dortmund on February 18, even if sporting director Leonardo insisted to Canal Plus that the tie was "not life or death" for the Qatar-owned club. They will hope to have Neymar back by then. The world's most expensive player sat out a second consecutive match here due to a rib complaint. "We play a lot of games and errors happen but I don't know if it's the time to be too critical," Tuchel added.

"The team was great and we can't forget we were without lots of key players."