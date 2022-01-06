Sachin Tendulkar lauds Ranveer's performance in '83'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was overwhelmed when ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised his recent release '83'.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film chronicled Team India's victory at the 1983 World Cup, under Kapil Dev's captaincy. Ranveer played the role of Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika Padukone played his wife, Romi.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "A brilliant 'all-round' display by Ranveer Singh in '83'. Really soaked in all the Kapil Dev Paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy."

Ranveer responded, "And that little boy went on to inspire generations! Thank you, Master! This means everything!"

However, despite the glowing reviews, '83' has had a difficult time at the box office, almost getting crushed by Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Ranveer Singh has other films to look forward to including 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani', 'Cirkus' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.