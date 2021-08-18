Root admits to committing tactical blunders, says underestimated Indian lower-order

London: English captain Joe Root admitted to committing tactical blunders and said he underestimated the Indian lower-order after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's batting heroics fashioned an epic win at Lord's in the second Test.

England were in a dominant position before they lost control during an unanticipated unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) on the final morning at Lord's.

England were then bowled out for 120 inside two sessions to lose by 151 runs. Bumrah contributed three wickets and Shami one while the major damage on the Englishmen were done by Mohammed Siraj (4/32). Senior pacer Ishant Sharma took two wickets.

"I think a lot falls on my shoulders as captain. Tactically I could have done things slightly differently," Root said at the post-match virtual news conference.

"It (Shami and Bumrah partnership) was the pivotal moment of the game, without question, and I don't think I dealt with that well enough tactically. It put us in a difficult position," he said.

The partnership was India's highest at Lord's for the ninth wicket, bettering previous best of 66 between Kapil Dev and Madan Lal in 1982, and overall the fourth best outside the subcontinent.

"It's just disappointing we didn't manage to close out that innings how we could have. Probably I just underestimated how challenging and useful the lower order defence can be so as I said a lot falls on my shoulders," Root said.

During the England first innings, Bumrah had dished out some short stuff against number 11 batsman James Anderson who copped few blows to his body and it seemed Root lost the battle in carrying out the payback. There was a barrage of short balls when the Indian late order duo were at the crease. Root admitted the short-ball ploy against Shami and Bumrah failed.