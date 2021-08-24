Ronaldo starts on bench as Juve waste 2-goal lead

Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench as Massimiliano Allegri's return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start.

Two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league.

Ronaldo didn't start amid reports he had asked to be on the bench and that he could still leave Juventus with a year remaining on his contract. When he did come on in the second half, Ronaldo thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner but it was ruled out for offside after he had ripped off his shirt in celebration and been embraced by teammates.

Paulo Dybala scored and set up another goal to give Juventus what looked like a comfortable advantage a quarter of the way through the match. But Szczesny conceded a penalty and another mistake from him allowed Gerard Deulofeu to score the equalizer with seven minutes remaining.

Allegri was rehired by Juventus in the offseason just two years after he was fired by the club after the Bianconeri's worst season in 10 years ended their nine-year grip on the league title and saw the end of Andrea Pirlo's brief tenure.

Jos Mourinho has also returned to Serie A and his Roma side beat Fiorentina 3-1.

Allegri's return got off to the best possible start. Juan Cuadrado and Rodrigo Bentancur combined before the latter pulled the ball back for Dybala to drill across into the bottom left corner and give Juventus a third-minute lead.

Dybala turned provider 20 minutes later with a brilliant cross-field pass to Cuadrado, who skipped past a couple of defenders before shooting into the far bottom corner.

Udinese got back into the match six minutes into the

second half.