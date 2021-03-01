Ronaldo scores but Juventus held 1-1 at Hellas Verona

Milan: Injury-hit Juventus was held at Hellas Verona to 1-1 as its hopes of a record-extending 10th successive Serie A title took a blow.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock early in the second half but Anton n Bar k leveled for Verona, which also hit the woodwork twice.

Third-placed Juventus missed the chance to close in on the top two. It was seven points below Serie A leader Inter Milan and three behind AC Milan.

Verona remained ninth.

Both sides went close early on. Davide Faraoni's header was turned onto the right post by Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny less than 10 minutes in.

Juventus got the breakthrough four minutes after the break when Federico Chiesa drew defenders and rolled across the area for Ronaldo to drill into the far bottom

corner.

Verona upped the pressure and it paid off in the 77th. Darko Lazovic floated in a cross from the left for Barak to head in.

And the home side almost scored the winner five minutes from time but Szczesny managed to tip Lazovic's strike onto the crossbar.

Lazio's miserable week was compounded as it missed a penalty in losing at Bologna 2-0.

Lazio was hoping to bounce back from Tuesday's 4-1 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.