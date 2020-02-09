Ronaldo breaks Juventus scoring record in shock defeat

Rome: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 20th league goal of the season to become the first Juventus player to score in 10 straight Serie A games. The 35-year-old has now scored 15 goals in his last 10 games.

The goal however was in vain as defending champions and league leaders Juventus fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona.

Ronaldo scored in 65th minute of the match, thus overtaking the previous record set by former France international David Trezeguet who scored in nine straight games for Juventus in 2005.

Verona however fought back after that with former Sunderland and AC Milan striker Fabio Borini scoring the equaliser in the 76th minute. Verona were then awarded a penalty for handball via VAR in the 86th minute, which Giampaolo Pazzini coverted.

Maurizio Sarri's Juventus remain top of the table with 54 points while second placed Inter led by former Juve coach Antonio Conte now have the chance to close the gap when they play cross-town rivals Milan on Sunday.