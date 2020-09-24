Rohit's blitzkrieg powers MI to 195/5 against Knight Riders

Abu Dhabi: Skipper Rohit Sharma pummelled the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling into submission and powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 195 for five in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

After Shivam Mavi (2/32) removed opener Quinton De Kock (1) cheaply, Rohit (80 off 54 balls; 3 fours, 6 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 28; 6 fours, 1 six) conjured 90 runs for the second wicket to pull the team out of trouble. Rohit, who began with a maximum, displayed his languid grace and elegance as he took the Kolkata attack to the cleansers. Surya effortlessly smashed four boundaries off Sandeep Warrier (0/34), including a cover-drive and a flick, in the third over.

Rohit got going after smashing pacer Pat Cummins (0/49) for two maximums both his trademark pull-short. With the two looking good and hitting sixes and fours at will, Mumbai raced to 94/1 after 10 overs.

Kolkata, however, cut short Surya's stay when he was run out. Rohit continued his brutal onslaught against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (0-39), smashing him for two maximums.

Saurabh Tiwary (21), Hardik Pandya (18) played perfect second fiddle to Rohit, who literally bulldozed the opposition bowlers. Kolkata tried to pull things back by removing Rohit, Hardik in quick succession even as Mumbai added 48 runs in the last five overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.