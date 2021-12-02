Rohit, Kohli & Ashwin retain spots; Iyer enters batting chart

Dubai: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continued to be best-placed Indians in the batting chart, while off-spinner Ravichandra Ashwin also held on to the second spot among bowlers in the latest ICC Test Player ranking release on Wednesday.

While Rohit (5th), Kohli (6th) and Ashwin retained their spots, pacer Jasprit Bumrah slipped one place to the 10th position.

Save Ashwin, all the other three players were not part of the first Test against New Zealand which ended in a draw in Kanpur on Monday.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer's Player-of-the-Match effort of 105 and 65 helped him enter the batting rankings in 74th position, while opener Shubman Gill (up six places to 66th) and Wriddhiman Saha (up nine places to 99th) also made notable progress after notching half-centuries in the first Test.

Ravindra Jadeja is up two places to 19th among bowlers with five wickets in the match and is also up one place to second among all-rounders. Ashwin is the third-ranked all-rounder and 79th among batters.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham's knocks of 95 and 52 placed him back in the top 10 among batters as he goes up from 14th to ninth.

Kyle Jamieson is ninth among bowlers, his three wickets in each innings resulting in a gain of six places.

Tim Southee has gained 15 rating points to reach within one point of second-placed Ashwin (840) after his eight-wicket match haul.

The latest weekly update also includes the first Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at Galle, which the hosts won by 187 runs and the opening Test between Pakistan and

Bangladesh.