Rohit breaks Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record
Cuttack: India's Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.
Coming into the third and final ODI against the West Indies here, Rohit was only nine short of eclipsing the former Sri Lankan swashbuckler, who tallied 2387 runs in 1997.
When the Mumbaikar got out for a run-a-ball 63 at the Barabati Stadium, Rohit aggregated 2442 runs.
The batsman scored 10 hundreds across formats and as many half centuries in the year, averaging 53.08 in 47 innings.
Rohit went past the former Sri Lanka captain's record when he took a single off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery.
