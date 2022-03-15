Redemption on Jamshedpur minds while Kerala eye summit seat

Vasco: Jamshedpur FC will have their task cut out when they take on Kerala Blasters in the second leg of their Indian Super League semifinal match here on Tuesday.

Kerala won 1-0 in the first leg, riding a Sahal Abdul Samad goal, but head coach Ivan Vukomanowvic would know all too well that Jamshedpur, with all their might, can make a comeback.

Jamshedpur won the League Shield for the first time, racking up 43 points in 20 games and breaking a few records on the way.

It has been a stellar season for the 'Men of Steel' and coach Owen Coyle would like to believe the result in the first leg was an aberration.

"We won't change our approach. Anybody who watches Jamshedpur knows that we go to win every game. We have to win this match if we want to progress to the final. So we have to score goals," Coyle said ahead of the

game.

"The approach will be similar to the one we had against ATK Mohun Bagan. We respect the opponents and we know how good they are. We will try and be at our best.

"We were hurt by the loss the other night, ending our winning streak. Now we want to get to that final," he added. Jamshedpur were on a seven-game winning run before they lost to Kerala.