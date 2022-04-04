Real Madrid win at Celta 2-1

Barcelona: With Karim Benzema back from injury, Real Madrid got back on the road to winning the Spanish league after the France striker scored two penalties in a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Benzema, who also had another spot kick saved in Vigo on Saturday, missed Madrid's 4-0 defeat to Barcelona before the two-week international break as he recovered from a left-leg injury.

Celta took the game to the league leaders, only to be undone by some rash defending in its area and some borderline calls by the referee. The third penalty that set up Benzema's 70th-minute winner came after a questionable foul when Ferland Mendy stumbled over the leg of Kevin V zquez. Celta also had a goal waived off in the first half after a video review.

"The first two were penalties, but the third was not," Celta striker Iago Aspas said.

"Mendy was going full steam and ran over our defender. I think it was a foul in our favor."

Madrid opened a 12-point gap over Sevilla and Atl tico Madrid and a 15-point gap over Barcelona.

Next up, Madrid visits London on Wednesday to start its Champions League quarterfinal with Chelsea. Jo o F lix and substitute Luis Su rez each scored twice to help Atl tico beat Alav s 4-1 and maintain its winning streak before visiting Manchester City on Tuesday in Europe's last eight.

Benzema's brace took his tally to 34 goals across all competitions, his best scoring mark since he joined Madrid 13 seasons ago. His previous best was 32 in 2012. He has eight more league games and the remainder of the Champions League to add to his haul.

Benzema also equaled Alfredo Di St fano as Madrid's third-highest scorer in the Spanish league with 216. He trails only Ra l Gonz lez (228) and Cristiano Ronaldo (312). Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti missed the match after testing positive for COVID-19. His son, Davide Ancelotti, took his place. Benzema put Madrid ahead in the 19th from the spot after Madrid defender der Milit o was fouled by Nolito.