Real Madrid, Man City target last 8 of Champions League

Madrid: The Champions League talking points ahead of the remaining second-leg matches in the round of 16 on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Karim Benzema is back in top form after an injury-enforced absence, giving Real Madrid extra strike power against Atalanta. Benzema scored three goals in his two matches since returning to the squad, including two that gave Madrid a 2-1 win over Elche in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Madrid will also have captain Sergio Ramos available for Tuesday's match following a long injury absence that ended in the game against Elche. Left back Marcelo may also return after an injury layoff.

Atalanta has won all its European matches away from home this season, including a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini has almost a full squad available, although defender Remo Freuler is suspended following his red card in the first leg. Atalanta has won three of its last four matches in Serie A since the first-leg loss to Madrid.

Manchester City is running away with the Premier League title but Gladbach is in a tailspin after losing all of its six games since the Feb. 15 announcement that coach Marco Rose is joining Borussia Dortmund next season.

Just like the first leg, this game will be played in Budapest, Hungary, because of German restrictions on travel from Britain during the COVID-19 pandemic. City is 14 points clear in the Premier League and can focus on trying to win the Champions League for the first time.

The defending European champions are all but assured of a place in the quarterfinals after a dominant performance in the first leg in Rome. Robert Lewandowski scored Bayern's first goal in that game and he's been in strong form in the three Bundesliga games since then with six goals.

The one downside for Bayern ahead of Wednesday's game is a less-than-stellar defensive record, with at least one goal conceded in each of its last six games following the Club World Cup final last month.