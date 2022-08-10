Real Madrid look to keep momentum
Madrid: Real Madrid wants to start the new season the same way it ended the last one winning a trophy.
Madrid won the Champions League in its final match last season, and on Wednesday it begins the new season by taking on Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.
It will be the teams' first competitive meeting since the 1960 European Cup final, when Madrid won its fifth straight European title at the time with a thrilling 7-3 win at Glasgow's Hampden Park. Ferenc Pusk s scored four goals for Madrid and Alfredo Di St fano got a hat trick. Around 127,000 fans watched the match in what is still the highest attendance for a European Cup final.
Madrid is chasing its fifth Super Cup title, and first since 2017, while Frankfurt will be making its first Super Cup appearance following its shootout victory over Rangers in the Europa League final. That win ended the German club's 42-year wait for a European trophy.
Madrid ended last season on a high after comfortably winning the Spanish league and overcoming poor performances to advance in the knockout stages of the Champions League. It eventually clinched a record 14th European title in the final against Liverpool. The Spanish powerhouse will be mostly unchanged going into 2022-23, led by Karim Benzema following his best season ever.
