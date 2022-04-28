Rashid, Tewatia power GT's stunning win, SRH lose despite Umran heroics

Mumbai: All eyes were on Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik, but all they could see was a blur. But still, Gujarat Titans had the last laugh as they prised out a five-wicket win in their thrilling IPL match here on Wednesday.

Introduced into the attack as late as the eighth over, as Kane Williamson's last resort, the young pace sensation delivered what was expected of him, grabbing five wickets with devastatingly quick deliveries to scythe through the Gujarat Titans top-order and almost propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to their sixth successive win in the ongoing edition of the lucrative league.

But Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11) had other ideas as GT, needing 56 from the last 24 overs after Umran had completed his quota of four overs, knocked off the required runs, with the star from Afghanistan finishing the game with a six over fine leg.

The BCCI, nevertheless, will have again taken serious note of the man from Jammu, who, in one of the best ever exhibitions of fast bowling, finished with incredible figures of 5/25, four of which were bowled.

Opener Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram struck sparkling half-centuries as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 195 for six after being asked to bat first.

In pursuit of a stiff target, the Titans were off to a flyer with Wriddhiman Saha (68) blazing his way to a flurry of boundaries while putting on 69 runs for the first wicket with a subdued Shubman Gill (22), who played the second fiddle.

After the others have tried and failed, Umran succeeded in getting the first breakthrough, when he disturbed Gill's off stump in the innings' eighth and his very first over.

Having got himself two fours, GT skipper Hardik Pandya was done in by Umran's bounce as he top-edged one to the third man. Meanwhile, playing one of his great IPL knocks, Saha raced to his fifty in 28 balls with a single to long-on.

Luck too was on Saha's side as Washington Sundar could not hold on to what would have been an unbelievable catch at mid-on, only for the ball to race to the boundary.