Rampant Liverpool score 9

London: After a winless start to the season and a dispiriting loss to its archrival, Liverpool needed to make a statement against Bournemouth.

A 9-0 win, equaling the record for the biggest ever victory in the English Premier League, sends a loud message indeed. Liverpool blew away Bournemouth at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino scoring two goals and setting up three more.

After opening the campaign with two draws and a loss, it was the kind of performance that will erase many of the questions about whether Jurgen Klopp's team had lost its edge.

"In the end it was the perfect football afternoon for us, Klopp said. "Wonderful goals, fantastic situations and we all know that we needed something like that."

Manchester City also showed that it can never be counted out after the defending champion found itself trailing by two goals for the second straight game. Erling Haaland netted a second half hat trick as City rallied to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at home having managed to salvage only a 3-3 draw at Newcastle last weekend.

Arsenal maintained its perfect start to the season by rallying for a 2-1 win over Fulham, while Manchester United and Chelsea also won on a good day for the traditional powers.

United made it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since February by beating Southampton 1-0 away thanks to a second-half goal by Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea overcame the early sending off of Conor Gallagher to beat Leicester 2-1 at Stamford Bridge behind two goals from Raheem Sterling.

Also, Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 and Brentford drew at home against Everton 1-1.

RAMPANT LIVERPOOL

Firmino lost his starting place to new signing Darwin Nunez this season, but showed he can still be a vital part of Liverpool's attack. With Nunez serving a suspension, Firmino set up Liverpool's opening three goals before netting the fourth himself in the 31st minute.

The blowout against visiting Bournemouth continued, and when Luis Diaz netted his second to make it 9-0 in the 85th it looked like Liverpool could become the first league team to score 10 goals in a game.

As it was, Klopp's team settled for a share of the record for biggest win held by Man United which has won 9-0 twice and Leicester. Perhaps the only thing as remarkable as the scoreline was the fact that Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah didn't register either a goal or an assist in the rout.

COMEBACK KINGS

Man City is making a habit of digging itself out of holes.

Pep Guardiola's team has fallen two goals behind in four of its last six league games, but has not lost any of them. "We score a lot of goals but the problem I have now is we concede a lot," Guardiola said. "We are lucky to come back."