Rahul Srivatshav becomes India's 74th Grandmaster
Chennai: Rahul Srivatshav P of Telangana has become India's 74th Grandmaster, achieving the title after breaking the 2500 (Elo points) barrier in live FIDE ratings during the 9th Cattolica Chess Festival 2022 in Italy.
The 19-year old player reached the 2500 Elo live rating mark after drawing his 8th round game against Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia in the Cattolica event. His current Elo rating is 2468.
Srivatshav had already secured five GM norms and achieved the title when he crossed the rating threshold of 2500 on Friday. To become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2500 Elo points. Bharath Subramaniyam had become the country's 73rd GM in January.
