Rahul snatches dramatic late win for Kerala Blasters over Bengaluru FC

Bambolim: An injury-time goal from Rahul KP handed Kerala Blasters a dramatic comeback 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.

An acrobatic first-half effort from Cleiton Silva (24th) handed Bengaluru the lead before substitute Lalthathanga Khawlhring netted an equaliser (73rd) for Kerala Blasters.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before Rahul produced a brilliant individual effort in injury time.

Despite starting the game better, Kibu Vicuna's men lacked the final ball and was promptly punished by Bengaluru, who scored against the run of play. Kerala had their first clear-cut chance in the 18th minute when Jordan Murray's shot from inside the box went over the bar. Minutes later, Sahal Abdul Samad's threatening run into the box came to nothing.

Bengaluru promptly punished them for not making the most of their opportunities. Rahul Bheke's long throw from the right was not properly dealt with by the Kerala defence and it fell to Cleiton, whose acrobatic volley gave Kerala keeper Albino Gomes no chance.

Bengaluru had a chance to double the lead at the stroke of half time when Costa Nhamoinesu fouled Sunil Chhetri just outside the box. The resulting free-kick was taken by Chhetri and looked to be going in, but Albino pulled off a terrific save.

In the second half, Kerala got a chance when Juanan brought down Lalthathanga just outside the box. Lalthathanga took the free-kick himself but only succeeded in smashing it straight into the wall.