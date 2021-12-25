Rahul hints India will play five bowlers, admits it will be 'tough call' between Rahane and Iyer

Centurion: India vice-captain KL Rahul on Friday indicated that the team will continue with its five-bowler strategy in the first Test against South Africa but agreed that the choice between Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer for the number five slot is a tough one.

India have been practising here for a week ahead of the opening match, starting Sunday, and the newly-appointed vice-captain believes that a good start is needed to set the tone in the Rainbow Nation where they have never won a Test series.

Asked if playing four bowlers, which allows an extra batter in the line-up becomes a workload management problem for the team, Rahul replied in an affirmative.

"Every team wants to pick up 20 wickets to win Test match. We have used that tactic and it has helped us in every Test match that we have played away," Rahul said during a virtual media interaction.

"Workload also becomes slightly easier to manage with five bowlers and when you have that kind of quality (in Indian ranks), I think, we might as well use it," the senior opener made it amply clear that a fourth pacer will play.

Shardul Thakur, because of his superior batting skills holds an advantage over senior pro Ishant Sharma, it could mean that only one among Iyer, Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will get a look in as Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant select themselves.

"It is a very difficult decision to make obviously. Speaking about Ajinkya, he has been an important member of the Test team, played very, very crucial knocks in his career," Rahul was waxed eloquent about his senior teammate. AGENCIES