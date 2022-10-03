New Delhi: KL Rahul bats at his best when he has a "nothing to lose" approach and that is how former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson wants the opener to play at the T20 World Cup beginning later this month.

Rahul's strike rate came under scanner during the Asia Cup and the ongoing home series against South Africa.

Though India had to chase down only 107 in the first T20 against the Proteas, questions were raised over Rahul's intent as he ended with 51 not out off 56 balls.

Watson said Rahul needs to be aggressive from ball one in the World Cup Down Under.

"KL Rahul is is one of my favourite batters. To me when he is batting at his best, when he is aggressive, he takes the game on and is not trying to control the game.

"He has got that skill, when he is just reacting to the ball coming down, he has all the shots all around the ground against the best bowlers in the world.

"I love seeing him when he feels like he's got nothing to lose, then he can even strike at 180 without taking too much risk. If he is able to do that (in Australia), there will be a lot of bowlers in trouble," said one of the best all-rounders to have played for Australia.

Watson is currently in India for Legends League Cricket.

With serious question marks over the availability of the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the ICC event, India's pace attack seems like their weakest link.

Watson thinks on similar lines and wants Mohammad Siraj to take Bumrah's place if the latter is deemed unfit for the World Cup.

"India have certainly got the batting to do incredibly well in Australian conditions but the biggest question mark is around their fast bowling.

"The spinners, Axar Patel and Yuzi Chahal, are as good as anyone in the world in all conditions but the fast bowling without Bumrah in particular, whether they can execute skills under pressure at the back end of the game. That is where teams will be trying to expose India."

India need a bowler who can bowl in excess of 140kmph in the absence of Bumrah, said Watson.

"It is a genuine concern (lack of express pace), that is why Siraj will be a good option if Bumrah isn't there.