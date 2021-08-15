Rahul backs Pujara, Rahane to find form soon; says they know how to turn things around

London: India opener K L Rahul has backed struggling Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to find form soon, saying both the batsmen are world-class players and experienced enough to know what it takes to return among runs.

The experienced duo of Pujara and Test vice-captain Rahane have not been at their best of late, averaging in the 20s this year.

While Pujara made 4, 12 not out and 9 in the three innings in England so far, Rahane managed just 5 and 1 in the two innings he got to play.

"Pujara and Ajinkya have done the job for India many times we were in trouble. They are world-class and experienced players so they know how to come out of a couple of innings they haven't scored runs," Rahul said at the press conference after the second day's play in the second Test against England here.

"You have also to realise they are playing in tough conditions. In English conditions batting is always going to be challenging, you are going to get good balls. You can't go out there and score runs in every innings, but if you get a start you make it count."

Rahul (129) scored his fifth Test century at the hallowed Lord's on Thursday. But he admitted he was frustrated at missing out on a bigger hundred and taking the visitors to a bigger total.

He could add only two runs to his Thursday's score before walking back to the dressing room amid a big applause. Having played a fine knock, Rahul's was a soft dismissal as he drove straight to the cover fielder in only the day's second delivery, bowled by Ollie Robinson.

"I get frustrated when I am set and then get out. Obviously this (Friday) morning was really crucial for us having put 270 on board last night to go out there and get 70-80 runs in the first session which would have set things up really nicely. So that's what I was looking to do," Rahul said.

"I was feeling good and fresh, so wanted to go out there and being set batting at 127, I could have played with a lot of freedom. Really frustrated that I missed out on a juicy half volley. Just drove a half volley straight into covers hands. I was looking to build on my innings and get a bigger score."

Back into the Test fold during the ongoing tour, Rahul has grabbed his opportunities with both hands.

Having already established himself in the limited-over formats, he said the key to success in five-day game is discipline and patience.

"Challenges are there in every format and we as players know what are the challenges and what we need to do to deal with them. But sometimes you perform, sometimes not because when you go in the middle the pressure is slightly different. The situation of the game is slightly different," he said.