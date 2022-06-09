Raducanu leaves Wimbledon warm-up tournament with injury
Nottingham: US Open champion Emma Raducanu has no idea if she'll be ready for Wimbledon in just under three weeks after retiring from her match with a freak injury to her left side.
Raducanu was facing Victorija Golubic in her opener at the Nottingham Open and was trailing 4-3 when she stopped playing.
I think I pulled something, I am not really sure what exactly happened, the 11th-ranked Raducanu said, describing it as an absolute freak injury.
The next Grand Slam tournament begins on June 27 at Wimbledon. I cannot diagnose myself. I will get it checked out, the 19-year-old British
player said.
