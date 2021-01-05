Pressure on Lampard: City inflict Chelsea's 4th loss in 6 games

London: Even facing a Manchester City side depleted by the Coronavirus, Frank Lampard couldn't prevent Chelsea slumping to a fourth loss in its past six games.

And Lampard is aware the 3-1 defeat will only increase the pressure on him.

Chelsea slipped to eighth place after lkay G ndogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored in a 16-minute first-half spell at a chilly Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The London club is seven points behind leader Liverpool and three points back of City, which has played two fewer games and now sits in fifth place.

Even Leicester is mounting a title challenge in third place after beating Newcastle 2-1 in Sunday's other game.

How fickle football can be. Only a month ago, Chelsea's all-time leading scorer was basking in a 17-match unbeaten that raised talk of a new contract halfway through his second season as manager.

Whether it puts pressure on me or not, it doesn't matter, Lampard said.

A month ago everyone was asking me whether I was going to sign a new contract, and now they will be saying different things.

But over a busy period we've lost four games of football, so the pressure remains constant and you know it's there.

Especially when working for Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, who has gone through a dozen managers since transforming the club with his 2003 takeover.