Prajnesh out of Australian Open qualifiers after loss in finals
Melbourne: India's top-ranked player Prajnesh Gunneswaran failed to make the main draw of the Australian Open men's singles event after going down in straight sets to Ernests Gulbis of Latvia in the final round of the qualifiers here on Friday.
Prajnesh, ranked 122nd in the world and seeded 17th in the qualifiers, lost 6-7 (2) 2-6 to Gulbis in his final round qualifying match. Prajnesh had earlier defeated local wildcard Harry Bourchier and Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.
It was a close first set which went into tie-break, where Prajnesh faltered to hand early advantage to his opponent.
In the second set, Gulbis broke Prajnesh in the first and third games to race to a
3-0 lead.
