Prajnesh, Nagal to lead India's charge
Bengaluru: Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal will lead India's challenge in the third edition of the Bengaluru Open that begins here on Monday.
Although the event suffered a mild set back with the withdrawal of the top seed Ricardas Berankis owing to medical reasons, the field still boasts of good players.
Second seed Stefano Travaglia from Italy began the current season with a runner-up finish at the Bendigo 2 Championship in Australia while third seed Japanese Yuichi Sugita had reached a ranking of 36 in the world just two seasons ago.
Fourth seed James Duckworth of Australia has won four out of six Challenger final appearances before landing in Bengaluru.
For his part, Prajnesh has the distinction of entering the main draw of all the Grand Slams in the last season.
