Praggnanandhaa follows up win over Carlsen

Chennai: Continuing his good run, India's teen prodigy R Praggnanandhaa registered wins against fellow Grandmasters Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk in rounds 10 and 12 of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. A day after a stunning victory over world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, the 16-year old scored two wins and drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov early on Tuesday.

He, however, lost to Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 11th round.

Despite the twin victories and a draw, Praggnanandhaa is in 12th place with 15 points.

He beat the highly rated Russian Esipenko in 42 moves after having started the day with a draw against Abdusattorov. After going down to Nepomniachtchi, he rallied to beat former women's world champion Kosteniuk in a 63-move encounter. Praggnanandhaa will be up against Vincent Keymer of Germany, USA's Hans Moke Niemann and Russian Vladislav Artemiev respectively in round 13, 14 and 15 later on Tuesday night.