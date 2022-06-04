Portugal draw at Spain, Haaland scores in Nations League

Barcelona: Focused on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo in check, Spain left another Portugal substitute completely unmarked to spoil the start of its bid to reach consecutive Nations League finals.

Ricardo Horta scored his first goal for his nation to help Portugal earn a 1-1 draw at Spain on Thursday.

Horta was making just his second appearance for Portugal nearly eight years after his international debut back in 2014.

The Braga winger came on for the final minutes to join Ronaldo, who had also been on the bench and only played the final half hour in Sevilla.

Spain's defenders never let international soccer's all-time top scorer become a threat, but they completely ignored Horta when he made his run into the heart of the box in the 82nd minute. João Cancelo found him all alone to fire in his cross.

That canceled out lvaro Morata's 25th-minute opener for Spain, which lost last year's final to France.

LEAGUE B

Erling Haaland helped Norway get off to a good start in League B. The striker, who is set to join Manchester City, scored in the 26th from a pass by Marcus Pedersen to down the Serbs in Belgrade.

Sweden also won 2-0 at Slovenia in the same group. In a different group in League B, Shon Weissman's 84th-minute goal earned Israel a 2-2 draw at home against Iceland.