Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 to move closer to WC

Porto (Portugal): The Portugal fans at the Est dio do Drag o looked stunned when the referee returned from the video review booth and pointed to the penalty spot.

Where they about to witness another late collapse at home that could jeopardize the national team's hopes of making it to the World Cup?

The 85th-minute penalty gave Turkey a chance for an equalizer after Portugal had opened a two-goal lead in their European qualifying playoff semifinal. But Burak Yilmaz's spot kick sailed over the crossbar, letting Portugal off the hook. The hosts went on to score again in stoppage time for a 3-1 victory Thursday that moved Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal a step closer to the World Cup.

We can't let that happen. We had the game under control, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. We lost some intensity but in the end the players responded well. Had that penalty gone in, it could have been difficult for us. It was a 90th-minute goal against Serbia in November in Lisbon that relegated Portugal to the qualifying playoffs to begin with, having blown a chance to finish as group winner. Ronaldo's hopes of reaching a 10th straight major tournament will now come down to a winner-takes-all game against North Macedonia, which earned a stunning 1-0 win at Italy to end the European Champion's hopes of making it to the World Cup.

The game against North Macedonia will be on Tuesday in Portugal. Now we have to focus on North Macedonia, Santos said. "If they managed to beat Italy, that means it's going to be very difficult for us as well. Portugal is trying to qualify for the World Cup for the sixth straight time.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo has played in soccer's showcase event four straight times. He also played in four consecutive European Championships, winning the title in 2016.