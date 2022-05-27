Portugal approves sale of Chelsea by Abramovich
Lisbon: The Portuguese government has given its authorization for the sale of Chelsea by Roman Abramovich, who as a Portuguese passport holder needed its approval.
The decision by Portugal was announced on Thursday, a day after the British government approved the sale of Chelsea by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Portugal's rubber stamp was also needed for the deal worth 2.5 billion pounds ( 3.1 billion) the highest price ever for a sports team to go through.
The two competent national authorities, the ministry of foreign affairs and the ministry of finance, gave the green light to the request received from Roman Abramovich for a humanitarian waiver, allowing the English club to be transacted, the Portuguese government said in a statement.
