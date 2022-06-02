Pogba leaving United for free after joining for record fee
Manchester: Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for a world-record fee. He'll leave the English club for nothing.
United said Wednesday the France midfielder would be departing Old Trafford at the end of the month when his contract expires.
"We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey," the club said in a long statement that detailed all the successes in his career.
Pogba's second stint at United has been underwhelming, however.
He made his return in 2016, when Jose Mourinho was manager, for a fee of around 105 million euros (USD 116 million) and to much fanfare amid a series of glitzy videos. He came from Juventus, where he had moved from United in 2012 having joined the English team's academy at the age
of 16.
Pogba made 226 appearances, scoring 39 goals, in six injury-affected years in his second spell at United.
