PM Modi's mementos e-auction Bhavani Devi's sword, Suhas's badminton racquets up for grabs

New Delhi: In a move aimed at acknowledging the historic performances of sportspersons at the Tokyo Olympics, the government has included the sword of Gold medallist CA Bhavani Devi in the e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is giving a chance to bag the memorabilia to all the countrymen that hold a special place for the nation.

Besides, Devi's sword, the government has also added the badminton racquets of silver medallist Suhas L Yathiraj in Tokyo Para Olympics to the list of e-auction of mementos received by the PM. All who are interested in grabbing these special items can bid for them at www.pmmementos.gov.in. The bid will remain open from September 17 to October 7.

Sword is the sign of heroism and Olympian CA Bhavani Devi has proved herself as Jhansi ki Rani of the 21st century. The 27-year-old Devi, who hails from Chennai, has created a history that no woman in the country would have thought of till date.

Similarly, Suhas L Yathiraj has done what has never happened in the last 56 years of history. In the Tokyo Paralympics, Noida DM Yathiraj has not only won the silver medal in the men's singles competition of badminton but also created history. It was the best performance by an administrative officer in the Paralympic Games so far and he became the first IAS of the country to win the medal. Suhas – a 2007 batch IAS of Uttar Pradesh – was born in Shimoga, Karnataka.

According to the official auction website, there are a total 1,300 items on the block, in which Bhavani Devi's sword has a base price of Rs 61,00,000. The PM had also appealed to the people to participate in the e-auction of gifts and souvenirs received by him and said that the money coming from this will be accepted and will be spent on the Namami Gange Mission.