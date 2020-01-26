Pitch became harder for batting as game progressed: Guptill
Auckland: Senior New Zealand opener Martin Guptill blamed the sluggish Eden Park track for their flop show with the bat in an absolute surrender to the Indian side in the second T20 International on Sunday. Guptill scored a quickfire 33 off 20 balls but Indian bowlers kept a tight leash on the Black Cap restricting them for 132 and then reaching the target in only 17.3 overs. "We certainly felt that the pitch was getting slower and slower when we were batting. It got harder and harder to bat as the game progressed. We needed one of the top three-four to bat majority of the innings. We weren't able to get partnerships to add up the total," Guptill told reporters after his team lost second successive T20 International. The surface was slower compared to the first game where New Zealand scored 203. "It was a slightly different wicket. Earlier on, it was coming nicely. The target was not a tough one to chase down admitted Guptill.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India take 2-0 lead as Men in Blue crush Kiwis by 726 Jan 2020 4:50 PM GMT
Bowlers stood up and took control, says captain Kohli26 Jan 2020 4:49 PM GMT
Pitch became harder for batting as game progressed:26 Jan 2020 4:49 PM GMT
Anand draws with Kovalev; Caruana wins Tata Steel with a...26 Jan 2020 4:48 PM GMT
India A suffer narrow 5-run defeat in third ODI, lose ...26 Jan 2020 4:47 PM GMT