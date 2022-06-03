Period of audit of AIFF's accounts extended

New Delhi: The scope of the ongoing audit of accounts of All India Football Federation (AIFF) by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for alleged financial irregularities has been expanded to cover the period from 2008-09 to 2020-21, which coincides with the tenure of the ousted president Praful Patel.

Last month, the CAG constituted a team to conduct audit of the AIFF's accounts for the last four financial years with an instruction from higher authorities to "go deep into the details".

But in what could spell more trouble for the AIFF, the period of the audit has been extended, according a memo issued to the football body by the office of the Director General of Audit here.

Patel took over as full-time AIFF president in October 2009 before being re-elected to the top post in December 2012 and 2016. He was thrown out of office by the Supreme Court on May 18 after exceeding his tenure as AIFF president.

"It is intimated that with approval of our HQ's office, the audit programme has been revised from 17.05.2022 to 20.06.2022 for the audit of financial year 2008-09 to 2020-21 in continuation of previous audit as already intimated...dated 17.05.2022," an audit memo issued to the AIFF by the office of Director General of Audit read.