PCB Board of Governors meet on Tuesday

Lahore: The first meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors of the year will be held in a Peshawar hotel on Tuesday, it has been announced.



This will be the 57th meeting of the board that will be for the first time ever be held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital, the PCB said in a statement.

Last year, Quetta had held the 53rd BoG meeting as part of the PCB strategy to hold meetings across the country so that there was alignment and ownership of all stakeholders.

Some of the matters that will be discussed in Peshawar will be Chairman and CEO's reports, model constitution for the City Cricket Associations, audit committee's report, NOC policy for foreign leagues, PCB strategic plan and update on the recruitment process of the PCB's Chief Operating Officer.

