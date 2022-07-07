Path-breaking Jabeur enters SFs

Wimbledon: If you thought tennis was the preserve of Europeans and Americans, here is a welcome change. Meet Ons Jabeur, the first Arab lady to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon.



For a tournament steeped in history, Jabeur is a revelation of sorts. She comes from Tunisia, North Africa, which has not produced top flight tennis champions. On Tuesday night, Jabeur, powered her way into the last four by defeating Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1.

Heads turned, in many ways. First things first, Jabeur's rise has been pretty phenomenal. And add to it the mystery element of someone coming from so far away, she has shown that her rise in recent years has not come in a spurt, but gradually. She has been on the professional tour for very long, yet, the run she has exhibited in the last one year, and rising to the World No. 2 ranking, stands out.

Her fluency is not just in Arabic, French and English, but also when she plays tennis. Up next for Jabeur is Tatjana Maria, her close friend and barbecue buddy.

"I'm really happy for her [Maria] that she's getting what she deserves. I know she struggled a lot. It's not easy coming back after having two babies. It's going to be a great match between us, a lot of respect, for sure. Maybe, not be friends for two hours or how long the match goes, and be friends again at the end," said Jabeur.

There were phases in her match against Bouzkova, Jabeur was in sleep mode. In her on-court interview immediately after the match, Jabeur said she was glad she "woke up" in the second set and played much better in the third. "I was really tight at the beginning of the first set and I didn't make my shots. I wasn't feeling like it was me really playing. You have to take it each point at a time, each game at a time," added Jabeur.

Her form in recent weeks has been hot. Winning ten matches on grass, including the warm-up events, reflects her form. She lost last year in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

"I'm trying to inspire the new generation. We have a lot of talented players and great tournaments in Tunisia, not just juniors but a lot of other ones. I hope this (win) could push them more to do better," said the seasoned Jabeur.

"I have been hoping for a long time already that I could get to this stage. I struggled few times. I was talking a little bit to [Morocco's four-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist] Hicham Arazi, and he told me, 'Arabs always lose in the quarter-finals and we are sick of it! Please break this!'

"I was like, 'I'll try, my friend, don't put this in my hand!'. We were just texting, and he was really happy. He was like, 'Thank you for finally making the semi-final. Now you can really go and get the title," said a happy Jabeur.

Tunisia is a historic country, visited often by tourists for its glorious beaches and rich, old architecture. Right now, the country is proud of its biggest asset, Ons Jabeur. To be an Arab woman and do so well has lit the candle of opportunity for so many other women.

As she said, "You know, everything happens for a reason, and I believe I deserve to be right here now this year."

Simona Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion booked her place in the semi-final in a rush. She brushed aside Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court. Simona has been in amazing form this year at Wimbledon, winning five matches in straight sets.

Russia born Elena Rybakina served with boom and played hard tennis to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 for her passgae into the last four. Elena plays for Kazakhstan, so there was no way the organisers here could have stopped her from playing at The Championships, even though she was born in Russia.