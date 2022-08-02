Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs
Birmingham: Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed into the men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals here on Monday.
Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.
Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the round of 16.
Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout
the three rounds.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
7 pilgrims from Punjab drown in Himachal1 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Parliamentarians hopeful of introduction of COTPA (amendment) Bill in...1 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
CWG: India play out 4-4 draw against England in men's hockey1 Aug 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Indian women ensure historic first CWG medal in 'fours' format1 Aug 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Messi, Neymar score in 4-0 win as PSG win Champions Trophy1 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT