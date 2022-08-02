Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs

Birmingham: Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed into the men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals here on Monday.

Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.

Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the round of 16.

Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout

the three rounds.