Pandita rescues Goa as Gaurs hold Chennaiyin 2-2

Bambolim: Another late Ishan Pandita goal earned a point for FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC after a 2-2 draw in Match 92 of the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. The Marina Machans were sharp in front of goal scoring twice and almost sealed the three points if not for the super substitute's late goal.

Chennaiyin almost sealed the victory but Ishan Pandita scored his 4th of the season from the bench to steal one very important point for FC Goa.

A mistake from Dheeraj Singh almost gifted Chennaiyin the lead as early as the 3rd minute but the young custodian made up for his error by saving Manuel Lanzarote's first-time effort. Chennaiyin kept the pressure on the Gaurs defence and eventually broke the deadlock in the 13th minute.

Jakub Sylvestr opened the scoring for Chennaiyin upon his return to the starting XI. The Slovakian striker received the ball from Reagan Singh inside the box and beat the FC Goa defenders before firing the shot into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Their lead lasted only for six minutes though, after Igor Angulo equalised in the 19th minute.

Eli Sabia was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty box and Igor Angulo did the rest, however, it was disallowed on account of the players entering the box before the shot could be finished. It wasn't to deter Angulo in any way and the result was the same in his second attempt making it 1-1 for the Gaurs.

Lallianzuala Chhangte's effort then in the 40th minute was inches wide of the post. Shortly after in the 43rd minute, Sylvestr latched onto a misspass by Ivan Gonzalez but his effort only managed to rattle the post.

Almost immediately, Goa hit the Marina Machans on the counter and Angulo tested Vishal Kaith with a strong shot but the goalkeeper proved equal to the task.