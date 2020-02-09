Pak's Naseem Shah becomes youngest to take Test hat-trick
Islamabad: Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah grabbed a hat trick against Bangladesh Sunday to become the youngest person to record the feat in Test cricket.
Naseem, aged 16 years and 359 days, trapped Najumul Hossain Shanto leg before off the fourth ball of his seventh over, then followed up with dismissals of Taijul Islam and
Mahmudullah with successive deliveries. Agencies
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
ECI finalises turnout data at 62.59 %, more than 24 hrs...9 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
PM offers India's help to China to deal with Coronavirus...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Centre to soon release another `35,000 cr GST compensation...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Gargi College students allege harassment during annual9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Bangladesh shock India to win maiden U-19 World Cup title9 Feb 2020 6:07 PM GMT