Pak's Naseem Shah becomes youngest to take Test hat-trick

Islamabad: Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah grabbed a hat trick against Bangladesh Sunday to become the youngest person to record the feat in Test cricket.

Naseem, aged 16 years and 359 days, trapped Najumul Hossain Shanto leg before off the fourth ball of his seventh over, then followed up with dismissals of Taijul Islam and

Mahmudullah with successive deliveries. Agencies

