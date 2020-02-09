Pak proposes Day/Night Test to Bangladesh

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday proposed Bangladesh to play their second Test under lights at the National Stadium here in April.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the Board was keen to have the second match as Day/Night Test and it was awaiting a response from Bangladesh.

With Test cricket returning to Pakistan now and many countries also going towards day and night Tests, we want to give our players maximum exposure and also want to host pink ball matches.

Pakistan hosted its first Test series in 10 years when Sri Lanka toured in December last year for two matches of the ICC World Championship while Bangladesh is currently playing the first of its two-match Test series in Rawalpindi.