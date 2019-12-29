Pak Players, PCB knew bookie involved in spot-fixing scandal
Karachi: Former spinner Danish Kaneria on Sunday claimed that the bookie, who had a role in 2012 spot-fixing scandal in English county cricket, frequently visited Pakistan on PCB's invitation and that the national team players knew him. The 39-year-old Kaneria, indicted in a spot-fixing case while playing county cricket in 2012, alleged that the bookmaker was known to the Pakistan Cricket Board officials. "I have always been portrayed from the wrong angle. When people have the opportunity to speak the truth, they do not, they twist facts and tell. I am telling you the reality today. In my case, the people who introduced me to the person, who were they? My case is open to all," Kaneria said on his Youtube channel. "The entire Pakistan team knew that person (spot-fixer) and so did the officials. That person also kept coming to Pakistan on official tours. He was invited by the PCB. I never knew that person personally. I was introduced to him by stating that both of us belong to the same religion."
