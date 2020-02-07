Paes wants to create champs after retirement

Pune: Iconic Leander Paes says creating champions is a dream he is nurturing for his second innings just like inspirational Rahul Dravid and Pullela Gopichand have done.

Set to retire after the 2020 season, Paes said national badminton coach Gopichand and Dravid, who mentors the U19 and India A sides, have set a benchmark in coaching.

Gopichand gave India two Olympic medallists in Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu while former cricket captain and much-revered Dravid has been mentoring the U19 and India A sides.

"The re-invention of one's self is important. There is so much to do in the second innings. I don't know if one can get it perfectly but now I want one of my athletes to win a Grand Slam

and compete at the Olympics," Paes said while talking on the sidelines of the Tata Open Maharashtra.