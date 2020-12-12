Paes eyeing 'unbreakable' record eighth straight Olympics in Tokyo

Kolkata: Indian tennis icon Leander Paes on Friday said he is preparing hard to participate in next year's Tokyo Games to make it a record eighth straight Olympic appearance.

On the Christmas Day of 2019, Paes had announced his 'One Last Roar' tagline, calling 2020 to be his last season as a professional player, culminating with the Tokyo Olympics.

"None of us then imagined that we would get hit by such a big pandemic. It has made all of us introspect...," Paes said at the launch of 'Motovolt Mobility Smart E-Cycles' here.

"But after this long break, I feel happy. I've no doubt in my mind that physically, mentally and emotionally I would be ready.

"For me it's very important to ensure that India's name stays in the history books and that is why I've continued my career for 30 years."

Paes would turn 48 by the time Tokyo Olympics, slated to begin on July 23, happens but he said age is just a number and he has the big motivation to ensure that India's name stays forever in the record books.

"I already have the record at seven and I've the motivation that if I can push that up to eight Olympics, my belief is that India forever will stay in the history books as the most number of Olympics played in tennis. I'm hoping Tokyo comes around, the event happens."